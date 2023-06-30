Harsimrat Badal Writes To Rajnath Singh, Seeks Early Resolution To Grievances Of Ex-servicemen

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to resolve "anomalies" related to pensions of ex-servicemen.

In a letter to Singh, the Bathinda MP said,

"Our ex-servicemen are our pride. The sacrifices made by them for our motherland are beyond comparison. It is our duty as a society to take care of them in the twilight of their lives."

Badal said she received memorandums from the Sainik Welfare Ekta Society and the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Organisation, which have been holding demonstrations since February 20 to press for their demands, and appealed to the defence minister to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

The ex-servicemen highlighted the need to resolve anomalies in their pensions, family pensions and disability pensions, Badal said.

Junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans who retired early are not getting the full benefit of the One Rank One Pension because their pensions had been wrongly fixed on an average basis instead of the maximum scale, the Bathinda MP said.

According to Badal, there is also a need to increase the family pension from the current limit of 60 per cent, she added.

"Ex-servicemen have also detailed anomalies in fixing of disability pensions for JCOs and jawans which needs to be addressed," said Badal, the wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

She pointed out that the JCOs and jawans had informed her that they were being given lower military service pay on account of hardships and risks of military service vis-à-vis officers and said this anomaly should be removed.

She called for allowances for hazardous operations to be uniform across all ranks.

Calling for an early resolution to their demands, Badal said, "It is in the country's interest that ex-servicemen end their 'dharna' at the earliest."