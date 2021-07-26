Last Updated:

Harsimrat Cites Punjab's Olympian Contribution To Berate Rahul Gandhi's Old Drug Remarks

The SAD leader lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark of Punjab’s youth being drug addicts. Says the Indian Hockey team has max players from Punjab.

Written By
Vishnu V V
Harsimrat Kaur Badal

IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER


Shiromani Akali Dal Party leader and former cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark of Punjab’s youth doing drug abuse. Badal cited the example of the Indian Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics and said that most players in the team were from Punjab. The SAD leader rubbished Rahul Gandhi’s comment on the state’s youth and said that the Congress leader should hang his head in shame.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologize

Asserting her point, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to her official Twitter handle to share the picture of the Indian Hockey team in Tokyo. Badal shared a team picture where the players could be seen holding the Indian flag in front of the Olympic logo. The former minister, while sharing the picture, also questioned whether the Congress leaders of Punjab make Rahul Gandhi apologize for his comments.

Earlier in 2012, the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Akali Dal-BJP led Punjab government over its youth. The Congress leader blamed the state for having a large-scale drug addiction among the youth. Rahul had claimed that seven out of 10 youth in the state were drug addicts and commented that the government was causing a part of this with rising unemployment. Rahul's controversial statement was faced with huge backlashes. Later in 2016, Rahul had said that the Congress party would resolve the drug addiction issue in the state if they were voted into power.

READ | SAD, BSP MPs stage a protest at the Parliament against farm laws, demand a roll back

Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions Rahul Gandhi’s tractor entry at Parliament

Badal, who was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs who protested the agriculture laws at the parliament today, also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his protest on the same. Ahead of the parliament session on Monday, the Congress leader reached Parliament on a tractor announcing his support to the farmers. However, Badal lashed out at the event and called it a ‘photo opportunity’ for Congress.

READ | Punjab polls: AAP to contest elections solo, rules out any alliance with SAD or Congress

“Return of the native for Photo Ops? Rahul Gandhi, you & Cong drove away & didn't return to vote against 3 Farm Bills when it mattered most-in Parliament. Didn't return when Parl debated it. Cong manifesto promised 3 Acts. Your govt implemented them in Punjab. You think farmers are fools?” Badal tweeted along with a picture of Rahul Gandhi being surrounded by the media while driving the tractor.

IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER

READ | Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to the Parliament in protest against farm laws, watch
READ | Yogi Adityanath slams 'politics over fruit' after Rahul Gandhi's comment on UP mangoes
READ | Meenakshi Lekhi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over COVID vaccination after Mann Ki Baat taunt
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND