Harsimrat Cites Punjab's Olympian Contribution To Berate Rahul Gandhi's Old Drug Remarks

Shiromani Akali Dal Party leader and former cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark of Punjab’s youth doing drug abuse. Badal cited the example of the Indian Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics and said that most players in the team were from Punjab. The SAD leader rubbished Rahul Gandhi’s comment on the state’s youth and said that the Congress leader should hang his head in shame.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologize

Asserting her point, Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to her official Twitter handle to share the picture of the Indian Hockey team in Tokyo. Badal shared a team picture where the players could be seen holding the Indian flag in front of the Olympic logo. The former minister, while sharing the picture, also questioned whether the Congress leaders of Punjab make Rahul Gandhi apologize for his comments.

.@RahulGandhi should take a hard look at #IndianHockeyTeam for #TokyoOlympics & hang his head in shame. The state whose 70% youth he accused of being drug addicts & defamed nationally has the max number of players in the team. Will Punjab Cong leaders get him to apologise now? pic.twitter.com/2vrDHkRc1S — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 26, 2021

Earlier in 2012, the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Akali Dal-BJP led Punjab government over its youth. The Congress leader blamed the state for having a large-scale drug addiction among the youth. Rahul had claimed that seven out of 10 youth in the state were drug addicts and commented that the government was causing a part of this with rising unemployment. Rahul's controversial statement was faced with huge backlashes. Later in 2016, Rahul had said that the Congress party would resolve the drug addiction issue in the state if they were voted into power.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal questions Rahul Gandhi’s tractor entry at Parliament

Badal, who was part of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MPs who protested the agriculture laws at the parliament today, also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his protest on the same. Ahead of the parliament session on Monday, the Congress leader reached Parliament on a tractor announcing his support to the farmers. However, Badal lashed out at the event and called it a ‘photo opportunity’ for Congress.

“Return of the native for Photo Ops? Rahul Gandhi, you & Cong drove away & didn't return to vote against 3 Farm Bills when it mattered most-in Parliament. Didn't return when Parl debated it. Cong manifesto promised 3 Acts. Your govt implemented them in Punjab. You think farmers are fools?” Badal tweeted along with a picture of Rahul Gandhi being surrounded by the media while driving the tractor.

IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER