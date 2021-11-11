Harsimrat Kaur Badal Demands Congress Leaders' Arrest After Attack On Akali Dal Colleagues

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a former union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, urged the immediate arrest of Congress leaders who allegedly attacked senior party leaders Joginder Jindu and Vardev Mann on Wednesday. During her visit to Ferozepur, Badal reacted to the attack on party officials. Badal claimed that SAD had proof of Congress leaders pretending to be farmers to attack the Akali Dal's leaders during the event.

"The party had photographic evidence of Municipal Council President Rinku Grover, councillor Parminder Handa and Market Committee vice president Balbir Singh Virk engaged in a protest against the SAD under the garb of the Bharatiya Kisan Union," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal demands Congress leaders' arrest post SAD attack

Badal further requested that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) file charges against all of the Congress officials, as well as Congress member Parminder Pinky, who had organised the protests. She went on to say that this isn't the first time the Congress leader has engaged in such behaviour. The SAD leader stated that if the police administration did not take action in the case, the SAD will do so once its government is formed in the state next year.

Vardev Singh Noni Mann's attack claims

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann alleged that his convoy was attacked by farmers in Firozpur on Wednesday.

Mann claimed that his convoy was attacked by farmers union leader Harnek Singh and his supporters while he was attending a programme in Firozpur. While visiting an event in Firozpur, Mann alleged that his convoy was ambushed by farmers union leader Harnek Singh and his supporters. He added that even his gunman was attacked

Meanwhile, the Firozpur Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident. Vardev Singh Noni Mann told the police that his convoy had been attacked by some farmers and that his car had been damaged as well. The police are looking into the situation. Both sides have made allegations, according to Harmandeep Singh Hans, Firozpur's Senior Superintendant of Police.

"When we were returning from a programme, Harnek Singh, a farm union leader along with his worker attacked our convoy. " he told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: PTI)