Harsimrat Kaur Badal Hails Farmers After End Of Stir; Opens Up On Chances Of NDA Return

After the farmers decided to suspend their year-long stir on Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulated them on this "big victory". Addressing the media outside Parliament, she lamented the loss of lives during the movement and highlighted that several families have been protesting far away from their homes for months at end. On this occasion, she also sidestepped a question on whether the end of the farmers' agitation would lead to the possibility of SAD rejoining NDA.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal remarked, "I congratulate the country's farmers. This is the victory of democracy. Governments are formed to listen to the people and to fulfill their demands. When people's voice was not heard, they ensured that their voice is heard. Nearly 150 of the 700 farmers who lost their lives are from my constituency. There are many families who have stayed away from their homes for 10 months. They will now go back. This is a big victory of farmers."

"This is not the time to talk about this. This is the time to celebrate the victory of farmers.They were called terrorist, Khalistani, traitor. It will take time to get over the grief,"Badal added on the chances of BJP and SAD again forming an alliance. For the upcoming Punjab polls, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party has forged a tie-up with BSP whereas BJP is exploring an electoral arrangement with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD's Dhindsa faction.

Farmers suspend agitation

The prolonged deadlock between the Centre and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting for the repeal of the three agrarian laws, came to end after a period of one year. Paying tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation which commenced on November 26, 2020, the SKM stated that the farmers will start returning home from December 11. Adding that a review meeting will take place on January 15, it warned that the agitation might restart if the Centre reneges on its promises.

This breakthrough came after the Centre sent a fresh proposal on Thursday accepting most of the demands put forth by the SKM. First, it clarified that SKM representatives will be a part of the committee on the Minimum Support Price and one of its mandates will be to ascertain how to ensure MSP for farmers of the country. Moreover, it stressed that the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and other Union Territories have agreed to immediately withdraw the cases against protesting farmers and has urged other states to follow suit.

In the letter, the Union Agriculture Ministry also emphasised that the Haryana and the UP governments have consented to pay compensation to the kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the stir. Additionally, the Centre assured that the Electricity Amendment Bill will be tabled in Parliament only after discussing the provisions impacting farmers with SKM and other stakeholders. Apart from this, it reiterated that farmers are exempted from criminal liability as far as stubble burning is concerned