Harsimrat Kaur Badal Hails 'strength And Unity Of Farmers' As Centre Repeals Farm Laws

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the three farm laws would be repealed in the coming Parliament session, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Friday, said that this is the impact of the long-lasting struggle of farmers. Harsimrat Badal hailed the decision to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. Harsimrat Badal stated that the dedication of the farmers who protested irrespective of hot or cold weather conditions has finally got justice. She added that the strength and unity of farmers have to be appreciated as they fought really hard for more than one year against that Centre's three farm laws. She had resigned from the cabinet on 17 September 2020 in protest against the three farm laws expressing solidarity with the farmers.

SAD patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal responded to the Central government decision and said that it is a defining moment in history. Parkash Singh Badal said, “A historic victory of farmers on the historic and sacred day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purb. This is the greatest event in the history of farmer struggles all over the world. I thank Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj and congratulate every farmer working hard in his fields. This victory will have wide-ranging and long-lasting implications on the struggle for justice not only for the farmers but for the poor and the deprived across the world.”

PM Modi repeals three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders for over a year to return to their homes. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he said that the Centre could not convince farmers and so has declared that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.

Image: ANI/PTI