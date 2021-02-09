Harsimrat Kaur Badal Opens Up On Cabinet Exit Over Farm Laws; Pans PM Modi's Parasite Jibe

On Tuesday, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal opened up on the circumstances pertaining to the formulation of the farm laws that led to her exit from the Union Cabinet. SAD had pulled out of NDA after Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17, 2020, in protest against the farm laws. Incidentally, SAD had backed the farm ordinances promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on June 5, 2020.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she opined, "When the government becomes inhuman and cannot show sympathy for our own people, there is no point in being a part of such a government. Therefore, I quit the government". While refraining from pointing out discrepancies in the legislation, Badal lamented that the imposition of ordinances had created misconceptions in the mind of farmers. Moreover, she stated that Union Agriculture Minister Tomar had assured her party that all concerns of farmers will be addressed before tabling bills in this regard.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "On June 5, when people were holed up in their homes owing to COVID-19, an ordinance was promulgated. The farmers were not asked, no one was consulted and neither was it demanded by them. It was imposed on them which triggered fear in the mind of farmers that my MSP and Mandi system will be abolished because of these ordinances. When my lands will pass into the hands of industrialists, I will be reduced to a labourer."

"When this ordinance came, I appealed to the Cabinet that you should bring in the ordinance after consultations as there is a misconception in the mind of farmers. Despite this, the ordinances were promulgated and I was assured that all the issues of farmers will be addressed before replacing them with laws. When we apprised farmers of this, we got to know their apprehensions after which they were compiled in a letter and sent it to the Union Agriculture Minister in July. He replied that all these apprehensions will be addressed", she added.

It is a fact that Working Group on Consumer Affairs headed by then Gujarat CM @narendramodi ji recommended protection of farmer interest by ensuring there was no farmer - trader transaction below MSP. What has changed since then ? 2/4 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 9, 2021

'Was not heard'

Elaborating on her argument, the former Union Minister contended that SAD was shocked when the farm bills were introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September 2020 without any consultation. Badal informed the Lok Sabha that she had warned her Cabinet colleagues of the possible repercussions of this move. Lamenting that the Centre chose not to heed her advice, she alleged that it was not listening to farmers even when more than 150 protesters have lost their lives.

Though she condemned the January 26 violence, the Bhatinda MP also raised questions on the intelligence failure. Furthermore, she lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly referring to farmers as "parasites". Describing 'andolan jeevis' as protesters who join every agitation, the PM stressed the need to protect India from such parasites during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

The Bhatinda MP remarked, "When the bills were tabled in the Monsoon session, we went to everyone and urged that they should not be introduced without discussions. The country will be set on fire, farmers will come on the street. On one hand, China is daring us and on the other hand, the people of India are battling COVID-19. Why are you paving way for a farmers' agitation? When no other party was with you, this party was standing with you. Neither was the Minister heard nor was the advice of the old ally heeded. What can be more unfortunate that today the Centre is not listening to farmers even when they are dying."

