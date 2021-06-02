Harsimrat Kaur Badal Slams AAP Govt For Lack Of Essential COVID Supplies In Delhi

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit out at the Delhi government for permitting home delivery of alcohol while thousands of people struggle to procure medical oxygen and drugs for COVID-19 patients in the city. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent crores on advertisements ‘tom-toming his mohalla clinics but failed’ to provide oxygen and medicines to Coronavirus patients. “But alcohol? Sure, delivered at your doorstep,” she added.

As the national capital began its unlock process after reporting a major decline in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Monday permitted home delivery of liquor through online portals under the amended excise rules. The Government has allowed liquor shops with L-13 licenses to deliver alcohol to the doorstep of people.

"The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution," mentioned the notification of the Delhi Government.

Apart from the L-13 license holders, no other liquor shop across the national capital will be allowed to operate the online delivery service. Moreover, mobile apps and web portals will be developed for this purpose.

Delhi unlock process begins

After experiencing a devastating spread of the COVID-19 virus, the national capital is all set to return to normalcy by gradually removing the restrictions. On Monday, factory owners resumed their establishments after six weeks however many were seen grappling with a shortage of labourers, raw materials, and fearing losses due to a slump in production. In its unlock process, the Delhi government allowed industrial manufacturing and construction work in the city to start operating. The national capital has initiated the unlock process after 42 days of strict restrictions.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 576 new cases, 103 deaths, and 1,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At 0.78 per cent, the positivity rate in the city remained below 1 per cent for the third day.