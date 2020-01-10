The Debate
SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Accuses Punjab CM Of 'robbing' People With Power Fee Hikes

Politics

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the high power tariff rate in the state.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsimrat Kaur

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday has slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the high power tariff rate in the state. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Badal said that the Congress government is 'breaking Punjabi's back.' Badal also assured that her party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will protect the people of Punjab from being robbed by the state government. 

READ | In A Republic, Power Should Reside With Those Who Are Elected By People: Kejriwal

AAP protest

Earlier today, hundreds of workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's home in Chandigarh today over electricity rates in the state. The police had to use water cannons on the workers. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was leading the protest.

READ | Punjab Government Approves Waste To Energy Power Plant Project At Mohali

The AAP members, who wanted to meet Amarinder Singh to submit a memorandum against the power hike, were stopped from getting any closer to Chief Minister's home. Chandigarh Police had already barricaded the road with the deployment of a huge force leading to the Chief Minister's residence. Punjab's electricity board increased the power prices by  2.14 per cent for 2019-20 in May last year despite the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited seeking a hike between eight to 14 per cent. 

READ | Were You 'blind' When Power Purchase Pacts Signed, Manpreet Asks SAD

READ | SAD Delegation To Meet Jaishankar Over Security Of Sikhs In Pak, Says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

(with agencies inputs)

