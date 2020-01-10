SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal Accuses Punjab CM Of 'robbing' People With Power Fee Hikes

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday has slammed the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the high power tariff rate in the state. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Badal said that the Congress government is 'breaking Punjabi's back.' Badal also assured that her party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will protect the people of Punjab from being robbed by the state government.

Cong govt is breaking Punjabis' backs to fill its coffers. People in Bathinda villages are getting whopping Rs 2.5L power bills. @capt_amarinder you can't cover losses caused by your govt’s Rs 4,100cr #CoalScam at people's cost. SAD will protect every Punjabi you're trying to rob pic.twitter.com/VvBJkv8KAJ — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 10, 2020

Earlier today, hundreds of workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's home in Chandigarh today over electricity rates in the state. The police had to use water cannons on the workers. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was leading the protest.

Chandigarh: Police use water cannon against Aam Aadmi Party workers who are protesting against high power tariff, outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence. MP Bhagwant Mann is leading the protest. pic.twitter.com/K4WxPpJBvK — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

The AAP members, who wanted to meet Amarinder Singh to submit a memorandum against the power hike, were stopped from getting any closer to Chief Minister's home. Chandigarh Police had already barricaded the road with the deployment of a huge force leading to the Chief Minister's residence. Punjab's electricity board increased the power prices by 2.14 per cent for 2019-20 in May last year despite the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited seeking a hike between eight to 14 per cent.

