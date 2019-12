Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday slammed Congress party after Manmohan Singh's admission on 1984 riots. As a controversy broke out on Thursday after former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh said that former PM PV Narashima Rao did not call army during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, IK Gujral's son Naresh Gujral has said that the riots were a Congress conspiracy.