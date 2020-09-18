Harsimrat Kaur Badal Issues First Response After Cabinet Exit, Launches Attack On Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal issued her first statement after resigning from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm sector bills passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Kaur said the Central government was determined to introduce three farm bills without bringing farmers into confidence, which was unacceptable to her party members.

“If the farmers are themselves opposing the bills, then the government should refrain from introducing such an ordinance. Bring them into confidence first. It was sad to see that the bill was passed in the Parliament in the same ordinance without any amendment or without addressing it to the farmers,” she told news agency ANI on Friday.

Speaking on whether her decision would cause a rift with its ally - NDA, the former Union Minister said that she cannot support a government which is determined to implement an anti-farmer bill, hence she resigned from the position as a protest against the Centre’s move.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation came soon after SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in the Lok Sabha, saying they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab. In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Kaur had said, “My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.”

Kaur hits back at ‘political gimmick’ remark

Responding to allegations from the opposition that her resignation was a part of a political gimmick, Kaur said, “What will I gain from playing politics? My only intention was to implement a bill that is in agreement with the farmers. I was only fulfilling my duty towards those who elected me to the position, by voicing their concern.”

Harsimrat Kaur further stated that the same ordinances which the Congress has been opposing in the parliament, are mentioned in their party’s 2019 political manifesto and is already implemented in Punjab. In the Chief Ministers’ meeting, Captain Amarinder Singh concurred with the ordinance and even Punjab Finance Minister did not raise any objection in meeting with Niti Aayog in Mumbai, she said.

“How can you implement a bill in the state and oppose the same in the Centre? Congress does not annul the ordinance in its state but speaks against it in the parliament. During the voting, all Congress members stage a walkout in protest against the bill. Is that not a gimmick? Or is it a gimmick to stand with the farmers?” she asked.

The Lok Sabha has passed The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace three ordinances promulgated on June 5.

