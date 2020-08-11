Harsimrat Kaur Badal Makes Special Kisan Rail Request To Piyush Goyal For Kinnow Farmers

Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal has asked the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to start a Kisan Rail with refrigerated coaches from Abohar to Bangalore & Abohar to Kolkata during the kinnow season for the farmers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. She also said that this move will improve the export potential of kinnow to Bangladesh and South-East Asian countries.

Kisan Rail for Kinnow Farmers

In a tweet, Union Minister Harsmirat Kaur Badal shared a picture of the letter she wrote to the Railway Minister. In this letter, she informed him that the kinnow cultivation was spread across Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana and over one lakh hectares of land was used to grow this fruit. A small town called Abohar of Fazilka district of Punjab is the central market for kinnows and handles about 25 lakh metric tonnes of produce in a year. This makes it essential for Abohar to have a good connectivity of Kisan Rail for the benefit of the kinnow farmers.

"I request you to provision a dedicated Kisan Rail with refrigerated bogies from Abohar to Bangalore and Abohar to Kolkata respectively during the Kinnow harvest season, i.e., December - March. I have been assured by the farmers and traders of the area that the Kisan Rail will be utilized to full capacity and would be a viable venture for the ministry of railways as well," she said in her letter.

Have requested @PiyushGoyal ji to start a #KisanRail with refrigerated bogies from Abohar to Bangalore & Kolkata during kinnow season.This will be a boon for growers of Punjab, Haryana & R'sthan besides improving export potential of kinnow to B'desh & South-East Asian countries. pic.twitter.com/INvhDFySfJ — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 10, 2020

Kinnow has a very niche market and is loved by consumers in states from the southern and eastern region of the country. This fruit is perishable and does not survive the heat during long-distance transportation. This leads to immense damage that has to be borne by the farmers but the availability of the Kisan Rail during the harvesting season will be beneficial for the farmers.

Kisan Rail

While inaugurating the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, PM Modi had informed the farmers of India about the special train called Kisan Rail that has been started for the benefit of the farmers. This train will be fully air-conditioned and will act like a cold-storage that will be used to transport produce across the country while minimizing wastage. The Kisan Rail is a part of PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Krishi' initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)