Harsimrat Leads SAD, NCP, BSP & NC Delegation To President; Wants Farm Laws Discussed

A delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, met President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapathi Bhavan on July 31, Saturday. The delegation had members from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). This meeting was held amid several adjournments by the opposition in the Parliament regarding farm laws and Pegasus. The delegation led by Badal appealed to the President to request the Centre to allow the opposition to discuss the farm laws and Pegasus issues in the Parliament.

The SAD leader Harsimrat said, "For two weeks, the opposition is keeping two demands to the central government in the parliament to let them speak on issues of national importance. All opposition parties are giving adjournment motions on the issues of farmers and Pegasus". She added, "We have come to the president to discuss the danger to the democratic process. People's voice outside the Parliament is being suppressed. You know what is happening with the farmers for one year,".

We, a delegation of MPs representing 7 political parties, today met & apprised @rashtrapatibhvn of the undemocratic stonewalling of 2 serious issues in Parliament - #FarmLaws & #PegasusSpyware. We also urged him to constitute a Joint Select Committee to resolve these issues. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/vL9RXq2TOl — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 31, 2021

Harsimrat Kaur Badal-led delegation met President Kovind

Harsimrat further said, "Inside the Parliament, the voice of the representatives of the people is being suppressed. This is a loss of democracy and democratic institutions. We are small parties and have collected to appeal to the president to let the opposition discuss the issues". "Why is the government running from discussing the issues of farmers and Pegasus? Make a joint select committee and put the MP's of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in it to solve the farmers' issue since this government has failed," said the SAD leader.

"The relatives of the farmers who have died in the farmer's protest want to meet the Prime Minister and want to describe their misfortune since the government is saying that no one has died in the farmer's protest,". "The president heard our appeal and said that would look into the matter,", said the Akali Dal leader.

Grateful to hon’ble Rashtrapati ji for giving us a patient hearing & assurance that he will look into our demands, esp the formation of Joint Select Comm to redress farmers' grievances. We have also sought his meeting with families of martyred farmers to share their grief. 2/2 https://t.co/ql1I3KOAne — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) July 31, 2021

Twin demands made by Opposition on Farm Laws and Pegasus controversy

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands. Their demands include repeal of the three farm laws and a probe into the allegations of surveillance. The farm laws are The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. They also have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 19.

(IMAGE: ANI - TWITTER)