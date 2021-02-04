Harsimrat Slams Amarinder Over Sacrileges; Alleges He Is 'dancing To Tunes Of Centre'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the lack of action pertaining to the sacrilege incidents during his tenure, claiming that more than one hundred such incidents had taken place during his rule. Alleging that he was 'dancing to the tunes' of his 'bosses' at the Centre, the former Cabinet Minister blamed Amarinder Singh for diverting the attention of the public from the farmers' protest.

.@capt_amarinder we know you're dancing to the tunes of your 'bosses' at the Centre who want to divert public attention from #KisanAndolan. @Akali_Dal_ wants the guilty punished but will you first take responsibility for 100+ sacrilege incidents in the 4 yrs of your misrule? — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) February 4, 2021

Read: Punjab: FIR Against Congress MLA, Son & 60 Others Over Attack On Sukhbir Badal's Convoy

Read: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Launches 'Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai' Mission

CM blames Harsimrat for obstructing probe

Harsimrat Badal's statement comes after the Punjab Chief Minister hit out at SAD alleging that they were 'scuttling the probe', to prevent their complicity in the cases from coming out in public. He also blamed Harsimrat Badal for 'pressurising the central agency to obstruct the SIT probe' into the incidents during her term as the Union Minister.

"CBI had all these months, been trying to scuttle the investigation by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) of Punjab Police at the behest of SAD, which was part of the ruling NDA at the Centre till September 2020. It is clear now that Harsimrat Badal, as union minister, had been pressurising the central agency to obstruct the SIT probe by refusing to hand over the case files as she knew that her party's role in the entire affair would be exposed once the police take the investigation to its logical conclusion," said Captain Amarinder.

Row over sacrileges

Over the last few years, Punjab has witnessed several incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib - the holy book of Sikhs - which began during the SAD-BJP tenure. Back then, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had alleged that the incidents of the desecration of religious texts were a part of a conspiracy to defame the government ahead of the 2017 assembly elections. This became a major talking point during the elections, with the matter also being taken up in the Punjab assembly. With the Congress assuming power in 2017, the SAD levelled their attacks, asserting that there was a Congress hand in the sacrileges since they had the most to win from the incidents. The matter has once again been brought to the fore ahead of the municipal corporation and Nagar panchayat elections on February 2014.

Read: Kejriwal Warns Legal Action Against Punjab CM Over 'doctored Video'; Calls Him 'BJP's CM'

Read: SADD Accuses Akal Takht Chief Of Communalising Farm Protests At The Behest Of SAD's Badal

(With Agency Inputs)