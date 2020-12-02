Haryana Agriculture Min Opines On Farmers' Stir: 'China, Pak Want To Destabilise India'

In a big claim on Wednesday, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal opined that foreign powers such as China and Pakistan wanted to destabilise India in the garb of the farmers' stir. This comes even as thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have reached the national capital in protest against the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the support of the people, he contended that the farmers should wait for the impact of the implementation of the farm laws.

According to him, the farmers would have been justified in staging protests only if they waited for a period of one-three years. Dalal stated that the governments would accept the valid demands of the farmers at such a juncture. However, the BJP leader clearly disapproved of the current pattern of agitation.

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal remarked, "If any farmer has concerns and feels that this will cause harm, wait for the outcome. Wait for a year, two years, three years. If it has a negative impact, you can protest and demand changes. We will accept it. If a doctor gives you medicine, you are not ready to eat it. And then say that you will die after eating it. You can’t take a decision like this. This is not about farmers. In the name of farmers, there are many foreign forces such as China or Pakistan or enemy countries that want to destabilise (the country). Modi is not a King who has been thrust on the people. Modiji has the people’s mandate."

Another round of talks scheduled on December 3

The third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre on Tuesday remained inconclusive. After the meeting, Chanda Singh- a member of the farmers' delegation stated that the protests against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will continue. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar revealed that the discussions in the meeting were cordial.

He added that the farmers' leaders had dismissed the Centre's offer to form a smaller committee for conducting talks. As per sources, the Union government gave a detailed presentation to the representatives of the farmers to allay their concerns about the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system. On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions will take place at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

