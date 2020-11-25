Haryana & MP To Follow Footsteps Of UP Govt, Anti-Love Jihad Law To Be Enacted Soon

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet cleared the ordinance against forced religious conversions, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments indicated that they too will fast-track similar bills. On Wednesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij lauded UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his initiative to curb 'Love Jihad' and assured that a law in this regard shall be enacted soon. Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced that the draft of the 'Freedom of Religion Bill 2020' having the quantum of punishment up to 10 years shall be tabled in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for the 2nd week of December.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij remarked, "The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an ordinance to curb Love Jihad. Yogi Adityanath Zindabad! In Haryana, we are in the process of framing a strict law. This law will be enacted in Haryana very soon."

उत्तर प्रदेश में लव जिहाद (Love Jihad) के गुनहगारों पर एक्शन के लिए योगी कैबिनेट ने इस कानून पर अंतिम मुहर लगा दी है । उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जिंदाबाद । हरियाणा भी लव जिहाद पर शीघ्र कानून बनाएगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 25, 2020

Read: Echoing Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Asks BJP If 'inter-faith Marriages' Were 'love-jihad'

"We sat down with the officials today. In the Cabinet meeting to be held in the second week of December, I will place the draft of the bill. Today, we have decided to increase the quantum of punishment to 10 years. The religious persons conducting the marriage can also be punished up to 5 years. In case of conversion, both the girl and the boy will have to make an application before the District Magistrate one month before," MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced.

Read: AIMIM Chief Against Love Jihad Law; 'Owaisi, Traitor, Terror, Pak' At Tip Of BJP's Tongue

UP Cabinet clears ordinance

As per some organisations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organisations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Speaking to Republic TV on the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020', UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the state government had come across many cases where the girl was lured into marriage by deception. Maintaining that the fundamental rights of an individual are very important for the UP government, Maurya revealed that a law will be enacted after the ordinance is discussed in the state legislature. Incidentally, the UP government's move comes amid an Allahabad High Court's judgment affirming that "the right to live with a person of his/her choice irrespective of religion professed by them, is intrinsic to the right to life and personal liberty".

Read: UP Law Minister Justifies State Govt's Ordinance Against Love Jihad; Claims 'many Cases'