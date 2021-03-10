Haryana: Anil Vij Lambasts Congress Over No-confidence Motion, Calls It 'political Stunt'

After Manohar Lal Khattar won the trust of vote in the Haryana legislature on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Anil Vij has slammed the Leader of the Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the Congress party for moving the non-confidence motion, by terming it a 'political stunt'.

Elaborating on the Farm Laws on the pretext of which the no-confidence motion was moved, Vij affirmed, "Congress cannot raise questions on the farm bills as it is in the Supreme Court. Hooda himself has accepted that the farm bills cannot be discussed." He also maintained that all the procedure was followed during voting. READ | Haryana CM Khattar & deputy CM Chautala confident they'll beat Cong's no confidence motion

No confidence debate

During the debate, ex-CM Hooda lashed out at the BJP-JJP combination stating that the majority was built on the crutches of one party. Lashing at the government's insult to farmers', he claimed that the government had termed the protesting farmers as terrorists, Khalistanis, or belonging only to Punjab. He added that the govt was misleading people with the 75% reservation law, asking why the govt was consulting industry leaders after passing the law. He also sought voting through secret ballot, which was refused by Speaker, which led to MLAs storm the well.

Retorting to Hooda's claims, CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the Opposition was misleading the farmers over the Centre's Farm Laws. Taunting Congress for its internal strife, he said, sometimes it's G-23 or mistrust between Surjewala or Hooda Sahab in the state'. Slamming Congress for criticising for the sake of it, he listed the party's opposition to EVM, surgical strikes saying, 'If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP, then not'. He also announced that the government will constitute a committee for amendment of APMC act to secure the payment of farmers - comprising of both ruling and opposition MLAs.

Following the debate, the motion was put to vote, where the BJP-JJP government garnered 55 votes in its favour, compared to the Opposition's 32 votes.