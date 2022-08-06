Haryana: Anil Vij Taunts Congress Over Stir; 'pressuring ED To Cover Up Their Black Acts'

Haryana Home Minister said the Congress is pressuring ED to cover up their black acts and explained it by singing the popular Bollywood song 'Laga Chunri mein daag chupaon kaise'. Accusing the grand old party of resorting to Satyagraha and other kinds of protests to pressurise the ED, Vij said why is the Congress afraid if they are spotless and added they should face the agency probe, the courts in the country are open, in case required.

Vij further took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of adopting unfair means to subvert the democratic system, he was referring to the Black clothes protest organised by the Congress, which according to him was aimed at disrupting the investigations against him in the National Herald case. “Rahul Gandhi intends to establish such a democratic system, wherein to submit oneself by protesting in Black clothes, so as to force ED to withdraw its notice for investigation.”

#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij takes a jibe at Congress, sings 'Laga chunri mei daag' on their protest in black clothes yesterday pic.twitter.com/1jQ5mjCNbP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

'Congress resorting to Satyagraha for covering their black acts': Anil Vij

Haryana HM Anil Vij said Congress is using the tool of Satyagraha to weigh-in on ED and sung the song, “Laga chunri mein daag chupaon kaise, bach jaon kaise… this is the issue and to rescue oneself from this situation they (Congress) sometimes take help of Satyagraha to put pressure on ED,” and also added, the Congress workers who have traditionally been wearing white clothes have begun wearing black clothes, referring to the Black clothes protest organised yesterday, August 5. “The clothes have also become Black from the black acts of the Congress. They are doing this in the garb of raising people’s issues to put pressure on the ED.

Congress should come out clean from the investigation, said Vij. “If they are clean, then there is no reason to worry. You submit yourself before the ED and if there is unfair treatment given to you then the courts in the country are open for you, if you trust the democratic process in the country.”

Congress' 'Black clothes' nationwide protest

Congress organised nationwide demonstrations against inflation, price rise and unemployment on August 5. More than 60 Congress MPs were detained by the Delhi police and were released after about six hours, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

"Congress MPs have just been released after being detained for almost 6 hours for protesting peacefully and democratically against price rise, unemployment and GST," Ramesh, who had also been detained, tweeted.

