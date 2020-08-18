Haryana Assembly Boycotts Chinese Goods; Will 'spend More' To Buy Made In India: Sources

Amid the prevailing anti-China sentiments in the country, Haryana Vidhan Sabha has decided to boycott Chinese products in the assembly, as per sources. No Chinese products would be purchased by Vidhan Sabha, reported sources, adding that the Manohar Lal Khattar government is ready to pay more for Made in India products for the Monsoon Sessions scheduled to begin on August 26.

Anti-China sentiment in India

An anti-China sentiment arose in India back in May-June, when reports came in that Chinese PLA soldiers are engaging fistfights with the Indian Army and have reportedly put tents on the areas along the Indian side of the LAC at Leh. The sentiment reached its peak with people burning Chinese TV sets and mobile phones after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent clash with PLA men at Galwan valley on June 15. While the Chinese have confirmed that their men were killed too, they have not released the number of casualties.

Days after this, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications over security concerns. Ministry of Information Technology on May 29 invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and banned the apps. The list included TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

In the aftermath, several projects under various state governments and the Central government having Chinese partners were put to halt and Chinese contracts were terminated. While China raised objection and even termed that India is violating international trade norms, India has maintained that the move is to ensure safety.

Talks between India and China

Currently, both India and China have agreed that the full restoration of peace and tranquillity was necessary for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. Military level talks are going on for disengagement even as PM Modi in his Independence Day speech made a veiled attack on 'those attacking India's sovereignty,' without naming China.

In the standoff period, 5 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and three rounds of WMCC talks have been held between both the countries. During the July 5 conversation between the Special Representatives National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, it was agreed that early and total disengagement along with de-escalation from the border areas should take place as per the bilateral agreements.

Anti-China sentiment in the world

However, anti-China sentiments continue to rise as Xi Jinping's country is also facing the heat over concealing information about Coronavirus that reportedly had the first case in China back in November 2019. While already existing trade tensions between the US and China have escalated to a point wherein both countries have shut down their consulate, China is also facing severe criticism for atrocities against Uighurs, arm-flexing in the South China Sea and security law it has imposed on Hong Kong.

