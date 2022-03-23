Amid vociferous opposition and a walkout by Congress MLAs, the Haryana Assembly passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 on Tuesday. Formulated on the lines of the stringent anti-conversion laws cleared in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, this bill was originally introduced in the Assembly on March 4. Speaking on this legislation, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar made it clear that the government has a problem only if allurement, force, or threat is used for conversion.

He also highlighted that 127 FIRs pertaining to forced religious conversion were registered in 6 districts of the state in the last 4 four years. However, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asserted that there was a provision of punishment for forcible conversion even under the existing laws. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV later, Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry opined that this was an attempt to exacerbate the divide between communities.

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry remarked, "The Chief Minister brought this bill with a political agenda, that's very clear. The first sentence of mine was that if anyone is doing any criminal act and if there are any forcible conversions taking place, we are all for the fact that those people should be strictly acted upon. It is draconian bill which will affect the sanctity of individuals and the sanctity of religions. And basically, it is to deepen the divide between communities which I don't think is a good idea."

Here are the key provisions of the bill:

If the conversion is done by allurement, use of force, coercion, or fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs. 1 lakh

Anyone concealing his religion with the intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to 10 years and shall be liable to a fine not less than Rs.3 lakh

The mass conversion shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay a fine not less than Rs.4 lakh

The conversion or attempt to convert a minor, woman, or a person belonging to the SC or ST using force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to a fine not less than Rs.3 lakh.

Every offence committed under this bill shall be cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Sessions Court

