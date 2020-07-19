Haryana: BJP Appoints OP Dhankar As Party's New State President, Replaces Subhash Barala

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday appointed Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's Haryana President. Dhankar, who served as a Minister in the Haryana Cabinet, has replaced incumbent Subhash Barala.

"BJP's National President JP Nadda has appointed OP Dhankar, former minister in Haryana government as the Haryana Pradesh BJP President. He will assume the post with immediate effect," BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh informed on Saturday.

Dhankar has previously served as the party's national general secretary in 1996. He was elected as the National President of BJP’s Kisan Morcha twice in a row. Dhankar had lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but went on to win the 2014 Haryana Assembly election. Post his win, he was inducted into the cabinet and held independent charge of 5 departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Fisheries, Development & Panchayats and the department of Irrigation.

READ | There Will Be No Shortage Of Drinking Water In Ballabhgarh: Haryana Minister

READ | Locusts Did Not Cause Much Damage In Haryana: Jai Prakash Dalal