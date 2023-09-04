Haryana BJP Gears Up For 2024 LS Polls, CM Khattar Meets Incharge Official Of 10 Seats

As the political landscape in Haryana undergoes a shift with the Congress and AAP announcing to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in I.N.D.I.A alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for this crucial electoral battle. According to sources, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has taken charge by holding the first meeting of the incharge official responsible for overseeing the party's operations in the state's 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.



Notably, the saffron party delivered an exceptional performance in the 2019 general elections by securing victory in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The BJP secured all ten seats with an impressive 58.21% vote margin. Except for two seats, Rohtak (7,503 votes) and Sonipat (1,64,864 votes), the BJP emerged victorious in the remaining eight seats with a substantial vote margin of over 300,000 votes each. In Karnal, the party achieved a remarkable victory with a staggering margin of over 650,000 votes.

In an effort to replicate the 2019 performance, Khattar has started preparing for the same. Notably, this development comes a day after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Khattar vs Kejriwal

In what appears to be a precursor to the heated political battle ahead of the Haryana state elections next year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words. The verbal exchange took place after Khattar made remarks about parties offering freebies to the public, seen as a direct jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During his rally in Bhiwani on Sunday, Kejriwal took a strong stance in defence of the AAP's policies and said, “Khattar sahab said one party comes and says it will give this and that free,” he said, making a reference to the Haryana chief minister’s remarks."

Khattar, in his earlier statement without naming any particular party, emphasized the BJP government's focus on skill development, training, and financial support for individuals rather than offering freebies.

“I want to ask you (the gathering) if we give good and free education to the poor children of this country, do we commit any sin? Giving good education to the children free, can there be anything better nation-building work than this,” asked Kejriwal. “If we build good hospitals for the poor of this country, build good Mohalla clinics and give them better treatment and make arrangements of free medicines, do we commit any sin? And then they say we are giving freebies,” he added.

However, Khattar didn't let Kejriwal's comments go unaddressed, stating, "AAP has the habit of eating 'free'. Who can understand better than the Ministers of AAP when the free food comes out?"

"आप" को मुफ्त का खाने की आदत लगी है,



मुफ़्त का खाया हुआ कब निकल जाए यह बात "आप" के मंत्रियों से बेहतर कौन समझ सकता है.. https://t.co/o8x1mBxOz6 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 3, 2023

This response from Khattar was perceived as a veiled attack on former Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, both of whom facing corruption charges in alleged scams.