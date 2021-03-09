Haryana: BJP, JJP Issue Whip, Ask Leaders To Be Present During No-confidence Vote Tomorrow

With the Congress looking to pass a no-confidence motion against the BJP and the JJP-led Haryana Government tomorrow, sources have revealed that all three parties have issued a whip to legislatures to remain present in the assembly during the no-confidence motion.

Issuing directions, BJP's chief whip and Education and the Parliamentary Affairs minister, Kanwar Pal said, "All the members of the Bharatiya Janata Legislature Party are requested to remain present in the House throughout the 10th day of March during the current budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. They should not leave the chamber without prior permission of the leader. Many important legislative matters are likely to come up for discussion. The members are requested to be present at the time of division/voting."

The Jannayak Janta Party's chief whip Amarjeet Dhanda has also issued similar directions asking all JJP members to be present during no-confidence against the Council of Ministers.

The Congress, which is leading the motion has urged its leaders to be present and positively extend support the vote of no confidence.

"I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on March 10 at 10 am positively and support the vote of no confidence. Members are advised not to leave the House without prior permission of the CLP leader," Senior Congress leader and chief whip B B Batra said.

BJP & JJP's precarious alliance

The BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly after it missed reaching the halfway mark during the 2019 polls. Bagging 40 seats, it entered in an alliance with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party which had bagged 10 crucial seats. Chautala then assumed the post of the Deputy Chief Minister in the Haryana cabinet with BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar taking the CM's seat.

After the JJP decided to stick with the BJP during the face-off over the Farm Laws, the saffron party under pressure from the Jat community mandated 75% local reservation in jobs, a decision which was a part of Chautala's poll promise. This move has been strongly criticized by Congress which has accused the government of attempting to 'change the demography of the state.' Following this, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda announced that Congress will move a no-confidence motion on March 10 against the government owing to their 'anti-people' decisions.

