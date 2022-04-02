Haryana BJP Leaders Slam AAP Over Punjab's Resolution On Chandigarh; 'backstabbed People'

The long-running feud between Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh erupted again this week after the Center decided to place Chandigarh government employees under the Central Civil Services. The Center had previously changed the conditions for appointing members to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), allowing for recruitment from anywhere in India rather than only Punjab and Haryana.

Following this, the Punjab Assembly, in a special session on Friday, passed a unanimous resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.

Now, reacting to the resolution, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “Chandigarh does not become part of Punjab by passing one resolution, when the Center decides then only its decision will be something.”

Adding to it, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij said, “AAP is born by betrayal and has backstabbed people. Punjab Government doesn’t have a proper understanding of issues.”

Punjab Assembly's resolution on Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the motion in a special one-day Assembly session, which saw both BJP legislators walk out of the House. Members of all other political parties, including the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has a 92-member majority in the 117-member House, the Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members, came out in support of the motion.

Speaking on the resolution, BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria said “We have a total right on Chandigarh, Punjab Government isn’t behaving in a correct manner.”

Bhagwant Mann, on the other hand, accused the Center of attempting to disturb the balance in the administration of the UT and other shared assets.

Haryana CM slams Punjab govt over Chandigarh resolution

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar strongly objected to the development, saying that Chandigarh is and will remain the state capital of Haryana and Punjab. He claimed that employees in Punjab have yet to get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission, but Haryana had done so in 2016.

The Punjab Reorganization Act, which was passed in 1966, created Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, according to Khattar. Khattar went on to say that the people of Himachal Pradesh, as well as Punjab and Haryana, have a claim to Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja claimed that the Punjab Assembly resolution declaring that only Punjab had rights over Chandigarh and that it should be declared the province's capital merely revealed the AAP's anti-Haryana attitude.

Selja claimed that regardless of the fact that the BJP has been in power at the Centre and in the state for the past eight years, Haryana is yet to receive water from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL), despite the Supreme Court's verdict in Haryana's favour.

