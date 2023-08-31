Haryana Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations For 4th G-20 Sherpa Group Meeting In Nuh

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the fourth meeting of the G20 Sherpa group to be held from September 3-7 in Nuh district.

The event is being coordinated by the administrations of Nuh and Gurugram districts under the guidance of the G-20 Secretariat, an official statement issued here said.

In addition to the member countries of the G-20, Sherpas and other delegates from invited countries will participate in the meeting, it said.

As a penultimate event before the G-20 Summit scheduled in Delhi from September 9-10, Kaushal emphasised the need of making adequate arrangements for this "grand occasion" in Nuh, ensuring that all arrangements are executed with precision.

He directed all officers involved in the event to maintain a vigil during the meeting days to ensure that there will be no shortages in any work related to their respective departments.

The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) said the work of improving the roads from the Delhi border to the venue has been completed.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata also gave detailed information about the preparations and assured the chief secretary that no stone will be left unturned to make the fourth Sherpa meeting a success, the statement said.

Nuh and Gurugram are adjoining districts.

Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister and Director General of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department, Amit Agarwal informed the meeting that preparations are being made to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, Additional Director General of Police, CID, Alok Mittal, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijaraniyan participated in the meeting.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in communal clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram. PTI SUN VSD AQS