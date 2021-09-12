Haryana CM Accuses Congress Of 'misleading To Achieve Political Agenda' Over Farm Protests

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday slammed the Congress and accused the party of 'misleading people' over the farmers' protests and specifically, on the government's assurance over MSP (Minimum Support Price). The Congress had previously accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government of conspiracy against the farmers over the revised MSP. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) recommended an increase in the MSP for RMS 2022-23.

Haryana CM accuses Congress of political agendas

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accused the opposition (Congress) and said, "Congress should stop misleading people. A specific section of people is involved in the farmers' stir. Not all of them are farmers. All such actions are politically motivated and everyone is aware of those who are behind such kinds of statements."

While mentioning this said that if anyone wanted to disrupt law and order then the state administration must intervene to maintain peace and harmony. He said, "Congress shouldn't achieve political ambitions by making such statements. This harms society & the state. If they seek to fulfil their role as opposition, they shouldn't incite people."

What were the claims made by Congress?

Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the hiked Minimum Support Price (MSPs) for Rabi crops and claimed that they were "too little" and was like "deception" with the farmers. Stating that the rise in MSP for sunflower, barley and pulses was a little over 2% which was "pittance" for the farmers, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the hike in MSP for sugarcane and wheat was 1.75% and 2% respectively. While criticising the Centre, Surjewala stated that the administration had 'betrayed' the farmers. He claimed that the MSP failed to deliver on its promise of giving farmers a 50% return over input costs.

Haryana CM lauds PM Modi over revised MSP

Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday had praised the Central Government for the approval of an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated rabi crops in 2022-23. The Sugarcane prices have been raised from Rs 12 per quintal to Rs 326 per quintal. He congratulated the Central Government on behalf of the Haryana government for increasing farmer income. "The step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appreciable."

