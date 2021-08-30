Haryana CM Announces Auto-appeal Provision If Officers Fail To Complete Tasks On Time

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued a statement marking his administration's 2500 days in office. He has stated that beginning September 1, if an officer fails to accomplish a task within the allotted time, the provision of an auto-appeal to a higher-ranking officer will be available. The officer will be held accountable for his inability to complete the task.

Haryana CM ML Khattar says they have established an Inter-District Council to distribute responsibilities to elected heads and officials from other districts. He adds that the funding has been boosted and that his government has done the most damage to corruption. He said that when he took over, nepotism and corruption were very dominantly present in the state and that people used to gather in large masses outside the CM's house due to their issues being unresolved. Khattar said that his government started the Right to Service to make sure that every department works with time utility and resolves the people's issues. He added that 547 public services had been linked with the SARAL portals. This has been done so that the people do not have to travel to Chandigarh to solve their problems.

ML Khattar faces criticism following police lathi-charge incident

As Manohar Lal Khattar makes these statements of public service, on the other hand, he is heavily criticised for the farmer lathi-charge incident that occurred on Saturday. Activists from several agricultural organisations, united under the umbrella of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), demonstrated at multiple locations in Bathinda district, including toll plazas, on Sunday to express their displeasure with Haryana's lathi-charge on farmers. Farmers protested the lathi-charge at the Rampura, Jeeda, and Lehra Bega toll plazas on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway and Balluana, Ghudda (Bathinda-Badal road), Maiser Khana, Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda-Sardulgarh road), and other locations throughout the district. Farmers protested by blocking roads from 12 pm to 2 pm, and they burnt effigies of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar in various villages. The people have demanded that strict action must be taken against the officials who put out the order and the police personnel who carried it out. Similar protests were seen in several sections of the neighbouring Mansa district, where farmers loyal to various unions stopped highways and chanted anti-Haryana and anti-national slogans. For two hours, farmers blocked highways in six different areas. Farmers in 62 villages protested by burning effigies of the Haryana government.

Farmers union agitation

Farmers union representatives and activists rallied in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, condemning the lathi-charge. Farmers in Sangrur and Barnala stopped highways and announced that their agitation would intensify in the following days. Kirti Kisan Union members blocked the Sangrur-Barnala route in Bahadurpur hamlet, shouting anti-government chants. Farm organisations in Fatehgarh Sahib shut down traffic on GT Road Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khamano, Bassi Pathana, and Amloh town. Farmers held sit-ins in several locations, including on highways. Long lines of vehicles were seen on all roadways, leading commuters to be inconvenienced. According to reports, police lathi-charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic on a highway in Haryana on their way to Karnal to protest a Bharatiya Janata Party gathering attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar, and other dignitaries on Saturday. It was also reported that at least ten people were injured during this incident. Farmers in Haryana were lathi-charged on their heads for raising an anti-CM Khattar protest.

