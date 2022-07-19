Haryana CM Announces Rs 1 Cr Ex-gratia For Martyred DSP's Kin, Vows 'strictest Punishment'

A day after Tauru DSP Surender Singh was mowed to death by the illegal mafia in Mewat, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, issued his first response announcing a Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. He also vowed to give the 'strictest punishment' to the culprits and revealed that the dumper which ran over the DSP had been identified.

"We will reign in the mining mafia in the state, the culprits will not be spared. We will take strict action. An outpost will be built near the mining area, the destination of mining goods and vehicles will be fixed. Posts will also be set up at the inter-state border. Rs 1 crore assistance and a government job will be given to the family of Veer DSP," announced Khattar.

"DSP Surender Kumar bravely performed his responsibility. Strictest punishment will be given to the culprits, the dumper has been identified. There is information about the dumper owner hiding nearby, we will ensure that strict action is given as soon as possible. Instructions have been given to DGP and ADGP CID to go to the spot," he added.

Haryana DSP mowed down by mafia

In a shocking incident in Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. Surender Singh was due for retirement soon, sources said.

The Nuh Police informed, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

Republic has learnt that the incident occurred when the DSP went for a surprise inspection to the area based on a tip-off. The trucks did not have the authority to move the mining stones from the area. When the DSP tried to stop it, the truck driver allegedly drove over the cop and killed him on the spot.

"He didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused. No weapons used," ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP south range said. A case has been registered under Sections 302, and 307 IPC against the unidentified accused.