Haryana CM Assures Farm Laws Will Be Altered If Found Unfavourable Amid Raging Protests

On completion of 600 days of the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday assured the agitating farmers once again that the three farm bills are not harmful. He also said that if the farm bills turn out to be non-beneficial later, the government will then make all necessary changes. This came three days after some farmers were seen disrupting a construction site of the BJP office in Haryana's Rewari.

The Haryana CM said, "Farmers should understand that there is no harm in three farm laws. Let the farm laws be implemented. If they are found to be not beneficial, the government will be ready to work on them."

Last month, farmers had launched a violent protest against CM Khattar as he was scheduled to inaugurate a 500-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients in Hisar. A similar incident had taken place in January near Kaimla village in Karnal.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait announced on Thursday that farmers across the country will be protesting outside all the Raj Bhavans against the three farm laws on June 26, which will be the 'Save Democracy, Save Farmers Day'.

Farmers protest against three laws

The agitating farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three laws since November, last year, demanding a complete abrogation. The protests escalated after the agitating farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi which led to a massive clash between protesters and the police. The farmers then hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police sealed the borders of the national capital by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires, etc at Ghazipur and Tikri borders, blocking complete access to the roads. The protests had cooled down due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

