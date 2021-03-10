Haryana CM Calls For Quick Resolution Of Farmers' Agitation After BJP-JJP Win Trust Vote

Moments after defeating Congress' no-confidence motion in the Haryana Assembly by 23 votes, CM Manohar Lal Khattar called for a quick resolution of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws. With the BJP-JJP government coming under intense scrutiny amid the farmers' protest, Khattar welcomed the 9-member committee formed by farmers to restart discussions with the Centre and expressed delight at winning the no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion moved by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda managed to get only 32 votes, whereas 55 legislators voted in favour of the Khattar-led government.

'Government has won'

After losing the no-confidence motion, Hooda claimed that the result would have been different if the speaker had allowed for secret voting. However, CM Khattar shunned Hooda's claims and remarked that there is no question of ifs and buts. "The no-confidence motion brought in by the Congress was defeated and the government has won," the Haryana CM said.

"I have also said that if the Opposition points out any mistake of ours and if we feel the same, we will accept it and improve. We have also implemented changes suggested by the Opposition," he added. READ | Haryana CM Khattar & deputy CM Chautala confident they'll beat Cong's no confidence motion

Speaking on the ongoing farmers' agitation, Khattar said, "The farmers should resume talks and reach a middle-ground with the Centre. I have got to know that the protesting farmers have formed a 9-member panel for discussions, this shows that the talks are going to resume. A solution has to be brought to end the farmers' agitation which in no one's interest. It is causing lots of losses. Since the last 3 months, a loss of nearly 11.5-12 crores has been incurred."

If law (for MSP) is made, Govt will have to invest Rs 17 lakh cr for procurement, which is Rs 1.5 lakh cr at present. GoI's total budget is about Rs 27-28 lakh cr.Everything will be shut&Rs 17 lakh cr will be spent only for procurement,if MSP enacted: Haryana CM in state assembly pic.twitter.com/mWyXtrHQ6v — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Shedding light on the private member bills by Hooda, Khattar said that while the bill pertaining to the legalization of MSP cannot be introduced in the assembly, the bill seeking amendment in the APMC act might be considered for discussions. "Private Member Bill that Hooda was about bring had some technical issues. It had two parts - one was to amend the APMC act and other was to legalize MSP. Law regarding MSP cannot be introduced by the state government as it comes under the Centre," the Haryana CM said.

Speaking to ANI after the no-confidence motion, BS Hooda claimed that the result would have been different if there was secret voting. "They couldn't give us satisfactory answers. Govt has already lost in democracy. We'll keep raising people's voices & fight for them. We aren't leading anyone but we want the Govt to talk to farmers soon & find a solution. The agitation has continued for a long time," Hooda remarked.