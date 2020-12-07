Haryana CM Condemns 'doublespeak' Of Opposition Over Farm Laws; Stresses MSP Will Continue

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday lashed out at the opposition over its stance on the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. He contended that the same political parties who were opposing the farm reforms had backed them during the UPA tenure. Moreover, Khattar recalled that the then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar had written to the CMs in 2010 and 2011 to push for agrarian reforms.

According to him, there was no problem in implementing these laws as they have been enacted for the welfare of the farmers. Additionally, the Haryana CM reiterated that the Minimum Support Price would continue to be applicable. Thereafter, he condemned the alleged "petty politics" and "doublespeak" of the opposition.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "When the UPA government was in power, all these parties would talk about these laws. After the Narendra Modi government has given the final shape to these laws, the same parties and leaders are opposing as if they don’t remember their earlier statements. Sharad Pawar, the Agriculture Minister in the UPA government wrote to the CMs to implement these laws. He had warned that the Centre will stop the financial assistance to the states which don’t do so."

"This kind of petty politics is condemnable. People should understand this. Our farmers should also understand. These good laws have been enacted for the progress of the farmers. There is no problem in implementing them. As far as MSP is concerned, the Prime Minister has given an assurance in this regard. MSP will continue and no one will face any difficulty. This doublespeak of the opposition parties should be condemned," he added.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

