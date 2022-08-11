Haryana CM Guarantees Jobs For Agniveers In State; Congress Rejects 'verbal Assurances'

A major argument was witnessed between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda inside the state Assembly over multiple issues on Wednesday. It was during the three-day monsoon session of the assembly which came to an end on Wednesday.

Addressing the House, CM Khattar while making several announcements asserted that the state will be providing guaranteed jobs to all the Agniveers following their retirement from the forces. He also said that a policy will be framed in this regard and several sectors including private industrialists have also offered jobs to Agniveers.

"A policy in this regard will be framed. Some private industrialists have also offered jobs to these Agniveers", he said.

However, opposing the statement, Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda criticised the CM and said that Agniveers should be guaranteed jobs at the time of their recruitment into the Indian Army.

Keeping in mind the factor of job security among the Agniveers, Hooda said, "Agniveers should be recruited before joining the army and such verbal assurance doesn't work."

Notably, this is not the first time when the Haryana CM has guaranteed jobs for Agniveers after their four-year stint in the forces. Earlier in June, while addressing an event, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that "any Agniveer who wants to join the state government services will be assured a guaranteed job. No one will remain without a job".

He also added that the retiring "Agniveers' will be induced in the state's Group C services and also in the police force.

Centre's Agnipath Scheme

One of the most controversial issues that triggered massive protests across the country, the central government's Agnipath scheme was announced earlier this year making certain major changes in the recruitment system in the Indian Armed Forces.

As per the scheme, youths between the age of 17 and 23 years will be recruited for a four-year tenure in all three services including the army, navy, and the air force. However, the decision was opposed by several youths across the country as many objected to the short job tenure in the forces and compulsory retirement without gratuity and pension benefits after four years.

Image: PTI