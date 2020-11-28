Haryana CM Hints At Presence Of Pro-Khalistan Elements In Farmer Protests, Cites Video

Addressing the media on Saturday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar did not rule out the presence of pro-Khalistan elements in the farmer protests against the agrarian laws. He revealed that the state government had received inputs regarding "unwanted elements" in the crowd of protesters. However, Khattar maintained that it would be inappropriate to reveal more information until there is sufficient evidence.

At the same time, he mentioned that a protester is purportedly heard saying in a video, "If we can do it to Indira Gandhi, why can’t we do it to Modi?" This unverified video reportedly refers to the dastardly assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is pertinent to note that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has already held two rounds of discussions with farmer unions from Punjab and has called them for more talks on December 3.

We have received inputs that some unwanted elements are a part of the crowd. It is not proper to reveal the inputs now. But we will do so if we get proper evidence. As per the audios/videos that are being circulated, they said, 'Jab Indira Gandhi ko ye kar sakte hain, to Modi ko kyu nahi kar sakte?'

Farmers march towards Delhi

The 'Delhi Chalo' agitation has seen a standoff between thousands of farmers marching mostly from Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital and the police resorting to the use of tear gas and water cannons to prevent them from proceeding further. On the other hand, visuals from the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab showed that protesters threw stones at the barricades, lifted them and dropped them into the river. The Delhi Police had enhanced the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu and Tikri border points (Delhi-Haryana border).

However, the police permitted the farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after holding talks with them. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully. After the passage of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

