Haryana CM Khattar Arrives At Mohali Resort To Meet BJP, JJP MLAs Ahead Of RS Polls

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha poll where political parties have been trying to protect their flock, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has arrived at Sukh Villa resort near Mohali to meet the MLAs of his coalition government on Thursday.

Resorting to the "resort politics", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Singh Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have shifted their MLAs to Sukh Villa resort in Mohali to direct them on how to vote for the Rajya Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place on June 10.

BJP and JJP MLAs were shifted to the resort on a Wednesday evening and on Thursday, CM Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala arrived at the resort. It is pertinent to mention that Haryana Congress has already shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to prevent any horse-trading of MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

Divide in Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Notably, in Haryana, three candidates have filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha; one from BJP and Congress each and one Independent candidate. The BJP has fielded Krishan Lal Panwar and extended support to Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma who also has the backing of BJP's ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Congress, on the other hand, has fielded senior leader Ajay Maken as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Haryana.

Reportedly, there has been a divide in the Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature as many MLAs find the senior Congress leader an outsider and believe that candidates belonging from Haryana must be elected. Congress has therefore shifted to avoid any horse-trading and will bring its MLAs to Chandigarh on the polling day i.e. June 10.

Parties following 'protect your flock' strategy ahead of Rajya Sabha polling

It's not just in Haryana that MLAs have been shifted to resort ahead of the poling for the Upper house of the Parliament. In Maharashtra, to hold their MLAs safe for the Rajya Sabha polling, Shiv Sena resorted to 'resort politics' and shifted its MLAs to Mumbai's Trident hotel, whereas in Karnataka JDS has moved its 32 MLAs to Bengaluru's 5-star hotel.

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already claimed that the BJP has failed in its 'horse-trading attempts as his MLAs are resting in Udaipur's resort. The Rajasthan BJP has also shifted its MLAs at Devi Ratan hotel in Jaipur's Jamdoli but the party is calling it a 'training camp', just like Haryana. In Punjab, BJP and Independent MLAs have moved to spa resorts ahead of Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.