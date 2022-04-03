Haryana CM Khattar Attacks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Over Resolution On Chandigarh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched an attack on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over the resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and said that the newly appointed CM should first give water and 400 Hindi speaking villages to Harayana before claiming the Union Territory. It is pertinent to mention that both Haryana and Punjab share a common capital which is the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh was brought in by CM Bhagwant Mann during a one-day special session in the Punjab assembly. This resolution was in response of the Punjab CM to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule. Commenting on Amit Shah's decision, CM Mann said it was a direct attack on the right of Punjab over Chandigarh. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the service conditions of Chandigarh government employees will now be aligned with those of the Central Civil Services.

Khattar continues attack on Mann

The Chief Minister of Haryana continued his series of attacks on Bhagwant Mann and accused the Punjab CM of being inactive in the important SYL canal project. The SYL canal, which would connect the Satluj and Yamuna rivers, is a proposed 214-kilometer project. It has been a point of dispute between Punjab and Haryana for quite some time.

Khattar's address at Jind

The above statements made by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar came while he was addressing people in the Jind district of Haryana. Khattar was in Jind to lay foundation stones for various projects, he provided the groundwork for nine development projects, including the Sports Facilitation Centre at Arjun Stadium in Jind, the State ITI at Kheda Khemawati in Safidon, and the repair of the 33kv substation and estuarine distribution at Hameti, Bohatwala.

Jind was dubbed the "Heart of Haryana" by the Chief Minister, who highlighted the launch of Rs 226 crores worth of development projects today. The government completed the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, said Khattar. In terms of education, Khattar stated: "Many educational institutions were brought in from the surrounding districts. About 2,500 doctors will be recruited each year. Every 20 kilometres, there will be a college. Narvana, Jind, and Safidon schools will be improved."