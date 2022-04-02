Haryana CM Khattar, BJP State Prez OP Dhankar Condemn Punjab's Resolution On Chandigarh

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Haryana state president OP Dhankar on Saturday said the Punjab government is not working properly.

Ahead of a meeting in Panchkula, the BJP state president told reporters that the new government in Punjab was not behaving properly as it made claims over Chandigarh. He added that because Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab, the Punjab government's decision to claim the city alone is a negative resolution.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the meeting in Panchkula. CM Khattar, referring to the Punjab government's resolution on Chandigarh, said, "In this meeting, the condemnable resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha, expressing one-sided rights regarding Chandigarh, was discussed."

इस बैठक में पंजाब सरकार द्वारा विधानसभा में चंडीगढ़ को लेकर पारित एक तरफ़ा हक़ जताने वाले काले निंदनीय प्रस्ताव व हरियाणा के हक़ का SYL के पानी की प्राप्ति के मुद्दों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 2, 2022

Punjab Assembly resolution on Chandigarh

On Friday, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs.

The contentious resolution in the Punjab Assembly was triggered by the Centre's move to align the service conditions of all employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh with the Central Civil Services. As per The Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, notified on Tuesday, the conditions of service of persons appointed to services and posts in Group A, Group B and Group C in Chandigarh administration will be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to related services and posts in central civil services of the Centre.

'Chandigarh will remain a joint capital': CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Chandigarh will remain the joint capital of both states after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution calling for its immediate transfer to the state. "Chandigarh will remain the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Both states have several issues to discuss other than Chandigarh," Khattar told reporters on Friday.

He also praised the Union government's decision to apply Central service regulations to Union Territory personnel, accusing the Punjab government of deceiving the public on the matter.