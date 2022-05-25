Haryana CM Khattar Pans Kejriwal On Punjab Min's Arrest; 'Several AAP MLAs Are In Jail'

Following the arrest of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday and stated that some AAP MLAs are in jail and more are being ousted from office due to corruption charges.

Attacking AAP on its freebie policy, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that BJP has a stand-up policy which makes people independent while the AAP has a sit-down policy, giving freebies. "The kind of party(AAP) it is, nothing can be said. A lot of their MLAs are in jail, many being removed under charges of corruption. We have a stand-up policy, making people independent. They have a sit-down policy, giving freebies. It is not right as it will make people busy," CM Khattar said according to ANI.

BJP calls AAP 'mega corrupt party'

Reacting to the arrest of the Punjab Health Minister, the BJP, during a news briefing on Tuesday, slammed CM Kejriwal for 'showing crocodile tears' when leaders from his party are accused of corruption in Punjab and in Delhi. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that AAP is a mega corrupt party and that Kejriwal only makes rosy promises during elections and gives only thorns to the people.

Speaking at a press briefing, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, "Arvind Kejriwal is showing tears upon removal of a corrupt minister. AAP is mega corrupt, more than the Congress party. He is showing crocodile tears today. Kejriwal claimed that he has ended corruption. Now people are asking if it is you who started corruption again? Because if you ended corruption, and your government is in power in Delhi, then it is your responsibility as your leaders are corrupt."

Bhatia's statement comes after Vijay Singla, who was the Health Minister in Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann, was arrested soon after his sacking. Singla has been accused of demanding a 1% commission in tender allotments and the purchase of goods related to the department.

Bhagwant Mann, less than two months after becoming the Punjab CM, reportedly acted on complaints against the minister. In a video message earlier, Mann said, "A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me. Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated."