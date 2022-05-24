Last Updated:

Haryana CM Khattar Says AAP Has 'sit-down' Policy As Mann Sacks Singla Over Corruption

Haryana CM ML Khattar, after Vijay Singla's arrest, took a dig at AAP saying that many leaders of its party were being removed under corruption charges

The Anti-Corruption Branch of Punjab arrested Punjab Health Minister and AAP leader Vijay Singla on Tuesday over alleged corruption. Reacting to the arrest, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar took a dig at AAP saying that many leaders of the party were being removed under corruption charges. He also said that AAP has a 'sit-down policy' and gives freebies. 

Speaking to ANI, Haryana CM ML Khattar said, "The kind of party it is, nothing can be said. A lot of their (AAP) MLAs are in jail, many being removed under charges of corruption. We have a stand-up policy, making people independent. They have a sit-down policy, giving freebies."

Vijay Singla arrested

Before his arrest on Tuesday, Vijay Singla was sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the cabinet. The Punjab Chief Minister revealed that Singla had demanded a 1% commission from officials for contracts. The action was taken against the AAP leader after concrete was found in the matter.

The 52-year-old was among the 10 medical professionals to have won on AAP tickets in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Singla joined the AAP in 2016, and was soon made the joint secretary of the party's trade wing in the state. 

In a video message earlier, Mann said, "A case had come to my knowledge, a minister of my government was demanding a 1% commission for every tender. I took it very seriously. Nobody knew about it, had I wanted it could have brushed it under the carpet. But I would have broken the trust of people who trusted me. Not even one per cent corruption will be tolerated."

Arvind Kejriwal says Mann's anti-corruption move 'broughts tears...'

Reacting to the anti-corruption move, CM Kejriwal lauded Mann saying, "Proud of you Bhagwant. Your action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP."

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that an AAP Minister has been sacked in similar directive within months of the formation of the government. The Punjab CM Office claimed, "For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister in 2015 had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case."

