Haryana CM Khattar Skips Memorial Service For Former MLA To Avoid 'political' Protests

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday cancelled his visit to Anwali village to attend the memorial service of former Independent MLA Kitab Singh Malik, anticipating political protests in the region.

The CM wrote a letter to residents of Anwali, expressing his inability to attend the last rites of the two-time MLA from Gohana who died on Monday at the age of 84. Khattar in his letter praised Malik as a good politician and condoled his demise. The Chief Minister said he wished to attend the memorial service of the leader but did not want the occasion to get marred by political controversy.

“It was my wish to visit his (Malik’s) native village, Anwali to pay my last tributes, but some parties have adopted the culture of protest in the name of movement from last few days to forward their own vested political interest. In this view, I don’t want the memorial meeting of Kitab Singh Malik to get marred by political controversy,” he wrote. READ | Haryana BJP leaders burn Punjab CM's effigies over attack on party MLA

“What is being done in the name of the movement is decidedly for the sake of social unity. It is a dangerous sign,” the Chief Minister added.

Taking to Twitter, Khattar shared the letter and said, “Humble tribute to the late Kitab Singh Malik ji, beloved of the people who raised the voice of the poor and the lower classes for a lifetime.”

