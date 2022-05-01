Haryana CM Khattar Slams Congress Over Electricity Crisis; 'putting Allegations Is Easy'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday stated that Congress leaders have forgotten issues that transpired when they were in power in the state, adding that the grand old party has now resorted to putting out allegations. Khattar's remarks come in response to Congress' senior leader Randeep Surjewala's comments over the electricity crisis in Haryana, where he said that this was the worst such crisis the state underwent.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “For them (Indian National Congres) putting allegations are very easy. They have forgotten all the problems during their regime in Haryana. There are heatwave issues and coal shortages across the country, and coal demand has been rising in power plants.”

CM Khattar further added, “This is not the only problem in Haryana but across the country. These problems will be persistent for 8-10 days in some states. Till 15th May, all problems will be sorted out. There is no need to panic and people should co-operate.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Haryana CM met Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Friday to discuss measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in Haryana.

Haryana to avail 300 MW from Kameng Hydroelectric project

Union Power Minister RK Singh agreed to supply 300 MW from the Kameng Hydro Electric Project to Haryana. According to the Ministry of Power, CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the Haryana government will adopt necessary action to revive generation from the power plants with which it has PPA and this will commence in three days. Haryana is set to enter a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NEEPCO for about 300 MW of power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of Power RK Singh said, “Haryana has decided to set up a 750 MW at Yamuna Nagar plant for which the Ministry of Power will extend all possible assistance.” He further said that the Ministry of Power will also assist in the operationalization of Haryana’s coal block in Jharkhand.

Haryana has also expressed its willingness to acquire one of the power plants to ensure adequate resource availability of power supply to consumers in Haryana amid the massive power crisis in Haryana. It was agreed that Haryana will implement a tolling option to reduce dependence on railway transportation of coal.