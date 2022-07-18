Haryana CM Khattar Slams MP Simranjit Singh Mann For Calling Bhagat Singh 'terrorist'

After SAD (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann referred to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist', Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the newly-elected Member of Parliament on Monday. Speaking to the media, Khattar said that Mann's 'character has always been so'. The Haryana CM said that the state government has taken cognisance of the MP's statement, which he claimed proved that he was a 'hardliner'.

Khattar also recollected the last time Mann was elected as MP and highlighted how he resigned even before taking the oath of office and secrecy. "If he has to take the oath, he has to take it properly, or else he can opt out," he said.

'Tell me if Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not...'

In the recently held Lok Sabha by-election in Sangrur, Mann defeated AAP’s Gurmail Singh, winning by over 5,800 votes and handing out the AAP a shock defeat barely months after the party won a landslide in the Assembly polls. A three-time MP, Mann represented Sangrur in 1999 too. Crucially Sangrur had till just a few months earlier been the Parliamentary constituency of Bhagwant Mann, who then resigned to become Chief Minister of Punjab after winning the Dhuri legislative assembly seat.

During his interaction with reporters in Karnal on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a "terrorist" when he was a legendary martyr. "Try to understand, Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not..," Mann had said in Karnal.