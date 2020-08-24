Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests Positive For COVID-19 Days Before Assembly Session

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he has tested positive for the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a tweet, the BJP leader appealed to his colleagues and associates who came in contact with him over the last week to undergo a COVID-19 test. He further asked his close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately.

Khattar is the third CM in the country to contract the highly infectious respiratory disease after Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who have since recovered.

I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive.



I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 24, 2020

Last week, after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for COVID-19, Manohar Lal Khattar had decided to self isolate after attending a meeting with Shekhawat. The Haryana CM continued his home quarantine over the weekend even though a test done last Wednesday came out negative.

“In the past couple of days, I have met certain people who have now tested positive for the virus. Though I have gone for the test myself and the report is negative, I have decided to go into quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure," Khattar had then said.

The news of Khattar's illness comes two days before the Haryana Assembly's monsoon session commences on August 26. Earlier in the day, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also tested positive for Coronavirus.

