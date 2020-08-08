Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Visits Sushant's Family In Faridabad, Father Gets Emotional

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Faridabad on Saturday. The politician was seen interacting with the late actor’s father KK Singh and sister Rani at their residence. CM Khattar offered his condolences to the family and urged them to put up a brave front, and assured them that they will receive 'justice' soon.

Haryana CM meets Sushant's family

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad.



The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.

KK Singh was also seen getting emotional as the CM put a hand on his shoulder. (Watch the video above)

The Chhichhore star’s father, who used to stay in Patna, is currently living with Rani in Haryana. Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh is an IPS officer associated with the Haryana Police.

Previously, when Sushant's father was in Patna, numerous politicians like Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had visited the family to offer their condolences.

Sushant’s dog Fudge too has been brought to his sister’s home in Faridabad. Republic TV had brought visuals of the dog in a lively mood after reports had claimed that he had been morose over Sushant’s death. SSR’s niece Mallika had also shared that Fudge still looked up hopefully whenever the door opens.

Sushant's family fights for justice

Sushant’s family is currently involved in a legal battle seeking justice over the actor’s demise. A First Information Report had been registered by Patna Police after KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had abetted his son’s alleged suicide, that she befriended him only for career aspects, apart from claiming she had stolen cash and other valuables, gave him an overdose of medicines, and also questioned the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account to an unrelated account.

However, the arrival of a Bihar Police SIT to probe the case in Mumbai, led to numerous controversies, with Bihar government in its affidavit to the Supreme Court, claiming that Mumbai Police did not co-operate in the case and that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had ‘forcefully’ quarantined IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari, who had arrived in Mumbai to probe the case. The Bihar Government then recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case, which has been accepted by the Centre, after which the CBI registered an FIR against Rhea and the other accused.

Republic TV brought out numerous exclusive details before and after the death of Sushant. Sensational revelations of Sushant’s expenses for Rhea, statements of Sushant’s bodyguard, family lawyer, flatmates, friends, and interview of Ankita Lokhande that unearthed sensational information.

