Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Wins Trust Vote With 55 Votes Against No-confidence Motion

Defeating Congress' motion of no confidence in the Haryana Assembly, the BJP-JJP government garnered 55 votes in its favour, compared to the Opposition's 32 votes. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had moved the motion with 23 Congress legislators' signatures on March 5. While both BJP and JJP were confident of winning the trust vote, they are facing backlash from the state's farmers over the Centre's Farm Laws.

Haryana govt survives trust vote

No confidence debate

During the debate, ex-CM Hooda lashed out at the BJP-JJP combination stating that the majority was built on the crutches of one party. Lashing at the government's 'insult to farmers', he claimed that the government had termed the protesting farmers as terrorists, Khalistanis, or belonging only to Punjab. He added that the govt was misleading people with the 75% reservation law, asking why the govt was consulting industry leaders after passing the law. He also sought voting through secret ballot, which was refused by Speaker, which led to MLAs storm the well.

Retorting to Hooda's claims, CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed that the Opposition was misleading the farmers over the Centre's Farm Laws. Taunting Congress for its internal strife, he said 'sometimes it's G-23 or mistrust between Surjewala or Hooda Sahab in the state'. Slamming Congress for criticising for the sake of it, he listed the party's opposition to EVM, surgical strikes saying, 'If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP, then not'. He also announced that the government will constitute a committee for amendment of APMC act to secure the payment of farmers - comprising of both ruling and opposition MLAs.

'No Confidence' is Congress' culture. When the party loses polls, there's no confidence on EVMs, for surgical strikes, it asked for evidence. 'Alochana for sake of alochana nahi karni chahiye'. If Congress is in power, all is well, but if it's BJP,then not: Haryana CM in Assembly pic.twitter.com/mju8nZE3Aa — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Khattar's woes due to farm protest

Previously, four or five JJP MLAs openly voiced out support to the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. With the Khattar government facing severe criticism for water-cannoning farmers and dug up highways to stop farmers to proceed to Delhi, all JJP MLAs travelled to Delhi to discuss the issue with Amit Shah. While Khattar and Chautala welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the laws, farmers have refused to interact with the SC-appointed 3-member panel. Adding to Chautala's woes, prominent Jat leader- Rakesh Tikait has re-energised the farmer protest as he called for farmers to head to Ghazipur and plans to march on Bengal now. Reports state that BJP leaders have approached several Jat farmers in a bid to appease them, but have been rebuffed by the Tikaits and other Jat leaders.

BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly. In 2019, the saffron party failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. With farmers often protesting outside all BJP and JJP leaders' houses in Haryana, Chautala has vowed to resign if MSP is not guaranteed to the farmers by Centre.