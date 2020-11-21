Haryana CM ML Khattar, Prahlad Joshi Call Out Cong's Hypocrisy Over Association With PAGD

Calling out Congress' hypocrisy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, raised questions over the party's consortium with the People's Association of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Khattar stated that leaders of Congress in J&K are extending support to the PAGD whereas those in Delhi are opposing it. The Haryana Chief Minister also lashed out at the alliance forged by the NC and PDP for asserting that they would seek China's help to restore Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

"If Congress is not a part of PAGD, why doesn't it seek an answer from its unit in Jammu and Kashmir? Congress is contesting the district development council polls in cooperation with PAGD. It shows that Congress leaders are adopting double standards," Khattar told ANI.

Two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). During its meeting on November 13, leaders of J&K Congress said that they will cooperate with PAGD but Congress leaders say that the party is not part of PAGD: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/r1PsIR7V4c — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi also slammed the Congress party for standing hand-in-hand with the Gupkar alliance even as it claims to restore Article 370 with the help of China. "The gang (referring to Congress) that stood with tukde-tukde gang is standing with the Gupkar gang," Joshi said while speaking to ANI. Hinting at signs of missing leadership, the Union Minister also stated that former party chief Rahul Gandhi should come forth and clarify its stand on the Gupkar alliance if Sonia Gandhi is unwell.

Congress issues clarification

After facing a barrage of criticism from BJP for its political stance in J&K, the Congress party on Tuesday clarified that it is not a part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Slamming the Congress party for supporting the Gupkar alliance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had alleged that they wanted to take back J&K to the "era of terror and turmoil".

On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and state level differed over their political stance in J&K. All doubts were seemingly put to rest on November 15 when J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir declared that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together.

However, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala not only ruled out his party being a part of the PAGD but also indirectly expressed disapproval of Abdullah and Mufti's controversial remarks. Subsequently, the J&K Congress chief made a U-turn on Tuesday. Mentioning that no state-level Congress leader had participated in the meetings of the PAGD until now, he said that his party would fight the election on its own symbol.

