Haryana CM Pans Congress On National Herald; 'Centre Will Take Accounts Of Its Wrongdoing'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday slammed the Congress party over the National Herald case after ED sealed the Young India Limited office in Delhi as a part of the ongoing money laundering investigation and said that the Grand Old party looted Haryana and the Centre will take all account of Congress' wrongdoing.

Speaking to ANI over the National Herald case in Delhi on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "They (Congress) have already looted Haryana. We are going to take all accounts of this loot from them here (in Delhi) and in Haryana as well." Adding further CM Khattar said, "Then, the Centre will take all accounts of Congress' wrongdoing."

They (Congress) have already looted Haryana. We are going to take all the account of this loot from them here (in Delhi) and in Haryana as well: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on National Herald case pic.twitter.com/WhbZxeMEbf — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Notably, CM Khattar gave this remark after former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that on August 03, the Young India office in the National Herald Building in New Delhi was temporarily sealed by the ED in connection with the ongoing money laundering investigation in the National Herald case.

ED seals Young Indian premises

"It is hereby ordered that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement, B-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi-11," read a notice stuck on the premises of the Herald House, the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were questioned by the central agency in connection to the National Herald scam. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days for 12 hours in total. Whereas on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days and was asked around 150 questions. The questioning of the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.