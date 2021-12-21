Haryana CM Says No Member Of Any Community Can Hold Religious Prayers In Open Sans Consent

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, December 21, told the state assembly that no member of any community should hold religious prayers in open without consent. This statement by the Haryana CM was made amid objections by several Hindu groups to Friday prayers by Muslims in open in Gurugram.

In response to Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed raising the issue of objection by Hindu groups during Zero Hour in the House, Khattar said, "People of all faiths hold prayers at designated religious places like temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches and permissions are given for all big festivals and programmes in open".

He added that provoking the sentiments of other communities by displaying a show of strength is not appreciated.

Cong MLA on Hindu groups objection

The MLA from the main opposition party said, “Some elements are repeatedly disrupting Friday prayers. The Constitution gives the right to practice one’s religion. No one has the right to disrupt prayers. In Gurugram, thousands of crores of investment has been pumped in and the city is a symbol of development. What message will be sent out from Gurugram if one cannot offer prayers as per one’s choice.”

To which Manohar Lal Khattar responded that members of any community must hold their prayers in their respective holy places like temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. He added that maintaining a peaceful environment in society is everyone's responsibility.

CM Khattar informed that some people have given consent to hold Friday prayers at certain places in Gurugram. But, a situation of confrontation emerges when a few people decide to hold prayers outside the assigned sites.

CM Khattar responds to opposition over place of worship

Referring to Dussehra, Ram Lila, Urs, and other public celebrations, Khattar said the events are held with permission while daily or weekly routine prayers are offered at designated places.

Urging the state government to protect the rights of minorities, Ahmed said "Eidgahs and mosques should be freed from illegal encroachments in Gurugram so that our community members are not forced to offer prayers in open. Thousands of Muslims come to Gurugram in search of employment and there is not enough space for them to offer prayers.”

For the past few months, a Hindu group has been opposing the practice of Friday prayers in open.

