Haryana CM Seeks SC's Intervention On SYL Canal, Demands Order For 'inactive' Punjab

Amid the mounting feud between Haryana and Punjab on their shared capital Chandigarh, yet another issue bugging both states currently is the distribution of water from Rivers Beas and Ravi, running between them through the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal. Despite years of prolonged dispute, Haryana still awaits its rightful share of river water, which is reportedly being held by Punjab.

After passing a resolution in the state assembly on the completion of the SYL Canal project, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar moved Supreme Court demanding the apex court to pass an execution order for the completion of the Canal project. He informed that he had written to the court demanding them to direct the Punjab administration to take up the issue. Khattar further claimed that the Punjab government hasn't responded actively on the same.

Haryana seeks SC’s intervention in the SYL matter

“We've written to SC on its view that CMs of Haryana & Punjab must solve SYL canal issue as Punjab hasn't responded actively. SC decision already states Haryana's right on the water but an execution order is awaited,” Haryana CM said.

ML Khattar further demanded a re-assessment of the river water, adding that thereafter, the water shall be distributed among all the states. It is pertinent to mention here that the Union government recognises four stakeholders for the river water- Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and thus, the water quantity has been divided proportionately among all.

“We want optimum water distribution as rivers don't always have surplus water and its quantity fluctuates, hence water should be distributed among the states accordingly,” ML Khattar stated.

While lashing out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s claims of ‘right on capital Chandigarh,’ Haryana CM had earlier accused the AAP leader of being inactive in the important SYL canal project. Notably, both Haryana and Punjab share a common capital, ie Union Territory of Chandigarh.

SYL Canal and Prolonged Dispute

The SYL canal, which would connect the Satluj and Yamuna rivers, is a proposed 214-kilometre project. It has been a point of dispute between the Punjab and Haryana governments of late. The project was planned in 1966 after the formation of Haryana state, which was formed after carving it out from ‘undivided Punjab.’ While the shared resources were distributed among the duo, river water from Ravi and Beas was left unplanned. To solve this, the centre had proposed the formation of the SYL Canal, but it was met with dissent from Punjab.

Punjab has been opposing the canal formation since the beginning of the talks citing the riparian rights and principles. Lately, it has been argued that the groundwater in the state has been ‘over-exploited’ due to its irrigation needs. The state might face water scarcity by 2029, thus it hesitates from sharing its water resources.

While Haryana, on the contrary, has been arguing that water resources have been depleted in the state's southern part and it's difficult for it to provide water for irrigation purposes.