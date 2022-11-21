Haryana CM Targets AAP Supremo Ahead Of MCD Polls; 'Kejriwal Backstabbed Anna Hazare'

Launching a frontal attack on Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the MCD polls, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accused the AAP supremo of backstabbing his ex-mentor Anna Hazare. Speaking at a public meeting in Narela on Sunday, Khattar alleged that his Delhi counterpart came to power on the anti-corruption flank but sidelined Hazare thereafter. He also took on Kejriwal for focusing only on politics instead of governance. The polling for the MCD election will take place on December 4 whereas the counting of votes is scheduled on December 7.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "Anna Hazare was betrayed. Once upon a time, he raised voice against corruption which people liked and formed Kejriwal's government. This man backstabbed Anna Hazare and sent him home and established himself. He doesn't have any ability to form the government. He does politics in government but doesn't know how to govern."

Taking a swipe at AAP over the Delhi liquor scam, he alleged, "Just last year, a scam amounting to Rs.10,000 crore took place. The fact that the policy was changed within one year is proof that the scam took place. If your policy was good, what was the need to change it?"

Anna Hazare questions Arvind Kejriwal's U-turn

In a letter addressed to Kejriwal on August 30, social activist Anna Hazare took on his former protege over the Delhi liquor scam. Mentioning that both Kejriwal, as well as Manish Sisodia, appreciated the fact that neither cigarettes nor liquor has been sold in his village Ralegaon Siddhi for the last 35 years, he lamented the U-turn taken by the AAP founder. To buttress his point, he quoted from 'Swaraj'- the book written by Kejriwal in 2012 before joining politics. According to Hazare, the Delhi CM cast aside his principles and ideology after forming AAP.

Anna Hazare added, "The historic Lokpal and Lokayukta movement took place for a corruption-free India. Lakhs of people came on the streets. At that time, you used to give big speeches on the stage about the need for Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in the states. You talked about ideal politics and an ideal system. But after becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, you forgot the law of Lokpal and Lokayukta. Not only this, you did not even try to enact a strong Lokayukta law in the Delhi Assembly. And now your government has made a liquor policy destroying the lives of people and impacting the women."