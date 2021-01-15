Haryana Congress Boss Claims 'BJP-JJP MLAs In Touch'; CM Khattar Warns 'I Know Everything'

In a massive development amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Congress party in Haryana has claimed that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government may fall. Congress chief in the state Kumari Selja has claimed that many MLAs of the ruling coalition (BJP and JJP) were in touch with her party. This comes after the leader of the opposition in Haryana BS Hooda had demanded a special session of the state assembly.

Selja said, “Many MLAs of the ruling side, including some independent legislators, are now very upset and angry over the Centre’s handling of the farmers’ agitation and the Haryana state government. These MLAs have now seen the real face of BJP, they are in touch with us and are expressing anger and frustration, especially about the insensitive attitude of the Haryana government towards agitating farmers. On whether Congress would try to form an alternate government in the state, she said: “There will not be a vacuum. We will use all constitutional methods to ensure that.” Moreover, Satish Poonia backed Kumari Selja and reiterated that people are tired of BJP.

However, when asked about the threat to Haryana government, CM Manohar Lal Khattar dismissed Congress' claims and said, "We know very well who is in contact with whom, so what I would like to advise is that they (Congress) should be cautious."

'Haryana govt safe'

This comes after Jananayak Janta Party (JJP) chief & Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday, said that 'there was no threat to the BJP-JJP government'. After meeting ex-BJP chief Amit Shah along with CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Chautala said that he hoped that the SC's committee will resolve things soon. With all JJP MLAs currently in Delhi, the Haryana government has been severely hit by the farmers' protest with police often clashing with farmers.

"There is no threat to Haryana govt. Our govt will last its full 5-year term. Supreme Court has set up a committee, hope things will be resolved soon," said Chautala to PTI. Meanwhile, CM Khattar said, "Haryana is the epicentre of farmers' agitation so we discussed law and order and security in the state." Khattar had also welcomed the SC's decision, opining that the farmers' protest must stop now.

Four or five JJP MLAs have openly voiced out support to the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. While Khattar has said that all 90 Harayana MLAs want speedy resolution of tillers’ issue, the BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly. In 2019, the saffron party failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. Khattar's cops were severely criticised in November, when the water-cannoned farmers and dug up highways to stop farmers to proceed to Delhi. The three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government.

