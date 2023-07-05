Haryana Congress Infighting: LoP Bhupinder Hooda's camp Pitches His Name For CM Post

A day after Randeep Surjewala's camp held a press briefing against the Haryana government, MLAs from former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's camp also held a press conference today (July 5) at the Chandigarh party office, intensifying the infighting in Haryana Congress.

Four MLAs led by BB Batra of the Hooda clan on Wednesday openly responded to a question related to cracks within the party and stoked a row claiming that Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be the Chief Minister of Haryana if Congress came to power as no one else could hold the post “better than him”. The statement escalated the infighting within the party.

Initially, during the press conference, the Hooda camp attacked the BJP-JJP-led regime over its schemes as BB Batra asserted that the Congress was working against the state government. However, later Batra stated, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be the CM of Haryana.”

Republic TV has accessed the information from the CLP meeting where Bhupinder Singh Hooda decided to hold a press conference every week against Manohar Lal Khattar's government policies to spread awareness among people. On Tuesday, the media address done by the anti-Hooda camp leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Chaudhary was not a part of the CLP plan.

Congress is visibly divided into two houses in Haryana - one group is led by Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary and Kumari Selja while the other group is being headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The race has started for the CM post as the Assembly election in Haryana is scheduled after the Lok Sabha polls. Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp is holding strong positions in Haryana including the Leader of the Opposition and Haryana Congress President. On the other side, Randeep Surjewala's camp is close to the Gandhi family.